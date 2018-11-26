Amtrak train stuck for more than 5 hours due to power issue

NEW YORK (AP) — Some people spent the end of their Thanksgiving holiday stuck on an Amtrak train for more than five hours.

The Boston-bound Acela had left Washington Sunday when Amtrak says debris caused damage to the pantograph that connects the train to the overhead power line in Queens, New York.

The train sat on the tracks while Amtrak tried to make repairs from about 10 a.m. until shortly after 3 p.m.

Passengers complained the toilets were not flushing throughout the delay.

The train, which was due in Boston at 1:35 p.m., reached its destination by 8:30 p.m.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News

STORMTRACKER 19 WEATHER

La Crosse
24°
Winona
23°
Decorah
41°
Whitehall
24°
Prairie Du Chien
24°
Tomah
23°
Rochester
14°
Prepare For A Much Colder Monday!

Prepare For A Much Colder Monday!

We'll stay out of the snow for today, but prepare for much colder Monday!

Connect With WXOW
Facebook Twitter Instagram Envelope
Top Stories

Celebrating small business in La Crosse

After Black Friday is over a different kind of shopping holiday brings people into stores across America. This holiday focuses

Fighting holiday hunger

The 24th annual Rotary Lights kicked off on Friday. The beginning of the celebration marks the start of one of

Businesses assessing damage after St. Paul house explosion

Businesses near a house explosion in St. Paul are just starting to assess the damage.

Analyzing the Wisconsin Governor’s Race

About a week after the election, Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker talked about his loss to Democrat Tony Evers.

Car crashes into Marquette University’s Al McGuire Center

A Marquette University women's basketball game has been moved to a new arena after a car crashed into the university's

Scroll to top
Skip to content