Grand jury weighs Dallas officer shooting of black neighbor

DALLAS (AP) — A grand jury is hearing evidence in the case of a former Dallas police officer who fatally shot her unarmed black neighbor in his own apartment after she said she mistook it for hers.

Daryl Washington, an attorney for the family of the slain man, said the grand jury began hearing the case Monday. Amber Guyger was arrested on a manslaughter charge after the Sept. 6 shooting of Botham Jean, a 26-year-old native of St. Lucia.

Guyger, who is white, was later fired from the Dallas Police Department .

The grand jury will hear evidence and decide whether to indict Guyger. It could also decide on a more serious charge.

Jean’s family has filed a lawsuit against Guyger and the city of Dallas in the shooting.

Associated Press

