Union clings to GM plant in area where Trump promised jobs

One of the last industrial anchors in what was once Ohio’s manufacturing core is on life support, just a little over a year after President Donald Trump told people not to leave and promised jobs would return.

General Motors announced Monday it will stop small-car production at its assembly plant near Youngstown and consider closing it for good. Labor union leaders and others hope they can persuade the automaker to find another use for the Lordstown factory.

But its outlook is bleak after GM announced production of the Chevy Cruze would stop in March. GM said Lordstown is one of five factories up for possible closure as it restructures.

At a rally near the plant last year, Trump talked about passing by big factories whose jobs “have left Ohio,” then told people not to sell their homes because the jobs are “coming back. They’re all coming back.”

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News

STORMTRACKER 19 WEATHER

La Crosse
24°
Winona
23°
Decorah
41°
Whitehall
23°
Prairie Du Chien
24°
Tomah
22°
Rochester
18°
Prepare For A Much Colder Monday!

Prepare For A Much Colder Monday!

We'll stay out of the snow for today, but prepare for much colder Monday!

Connect With WXOW
Facebook Twitter Instagram Envelope
Top Stories

Laid to rest: Madison WWII Airman finally with family

Natvik’s plane crashed in November 1945 during World War II. More than 70 years later, Natvik is finally back home and

Wildlife officials, Klobuchar press for deer disease funding

Minnesota wildlife officials and U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar are pressing Congress for more funding to monitor chronic wasting disease in

GM is slashing 14,700 factory and white collar jobs in North America; may close five factories

General Motors will lay off 14,700 factory and white-collar workers in North America and put five plants up for possible

Storm closes schools, leaves thousands without power

A blizzard warning has come to an end for southeastern Wisconsin where a glancing blow from a central Midwestern storm

Farm bankruptcies on the rise in Upper Midwest

The number of farms filing for bankruptcy is increasing across the Upper Midwest.

Scroll to top
Skip to content