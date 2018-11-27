Police: 1 shot dead at Pennsylvania municipal building

Authorities say a township employee has been killed in a shooting inside a Pennsylvania municipal building.

Pennsylvania State Police say it happened Tuesday around 8:20 a.m. at the Paradise Township municipal building in the Pocono Mountains, about 100 miles (161 kilometers) north of Philadelphia.

Trooper David Peters says one person was shot and killed. He says police took a man into custody.

The Monroe County coroner’s office is at the scene.

Gary Konrath, chairman of the township’s Board of Supervisors, says the victim is a longtime township employee.

Paradise Township is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Ross Township, where a gunman opened fire at a Board of Supervisors’ meeting in 2013, killing three.