AP Investigation: Insulin Pumps have high number of injuries

DESTIN, Florida (AP) — When Polly Varnado’s 9-year-old daughter was diagnosed with diabetes, it didn’t take long for the family to hear about insulin pumps.

In September 2012, the girl picked out one. But over the next seven months, she was hospitalized four times with high blood sugar. Varnado said her daughter’s problems were blamed on user error.

When it comes to medical devices, none have had more reported problems over the last decade than insulin pumps.

Collectively, insulin pumps and their components are responsible for the highest number of malfunction, injury and death reports in the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s medical device database, according to an Associated Press analysis of reports since 2008.

Medical device companies and experts say insulin pumps are safe and blame user error for most reported problems.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News

STORMTRACKER 19 WEATHER

La Crosse
20°
Winona
19°
Decorah
41°
Whitehall
19°
Prairie Du Chien
23°
Tomah
19°
Rochester
17°
Cold & Breezy Tuesday Ahead!

Cold & Breezy Tuesday Ahead!

Otherwise, a cold and breezy Tuesday is in store!

Connect With WXOW
Facebook Twitter Instagram Envelope
Top Stories

The Latest: Sheriff: 88 killed, 203 still missing after fire

PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California sheriff says no additional remains were found Monday, but the wildfire’s death toll rose

Drone crashes through car window and hurts child in Eau Claire

It happened Saturday night. She said the operator was flying the drone in the parking lot of America’s Best Value

NASA spacecraft lands on Mars to dig deep

A NASA spacecraft has landed on Mars to explore the planet's interior.

Mueller: Ex-Trump campaign chair lied, broke plea agreement

Special counsel Robert Mueller is accusing former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort of lying to federal investigators in the Russia

Salvation Army still selling Christmas ornaments

Many La Crosse residents look forward to the Salvation Army's Christmas Boutique every year, but this year the shopping spot

Scroll to top
Skip to content