AP Investigation: Insulin Pumps have high number of injuries

DESTIN, Florida (AP) — When Polly Varnado’s 9-year-old daughter was diagnosed with diabetes, it didn’t take long for the family to hear about insulin pumps.

In September 2012, the girl picked out one. But over the next seven months, she was hospitalized four times with high blood sugar. Varnado said her daughter’s problems were blamed on user error.

When it comes to medical devices, none have had more reported problems over the last decade than insulin pumps.

Collectively, insulin pumps and their components are responsible for the highest number of malfunction, injury and death reports in the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s medical device database, according to an Associated Press analysis of reports since 2008.

Medical device companies and experts say insulin pumps are safe and blame user error for most reported problems.