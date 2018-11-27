FDA’s ‘flawed’ device pathway persists with industry backing

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration clears roughly 3,000 medical devices every year through a system that generally requires little or no patient testing to verify safety and effectiveness.

Unlike new pharmaceuticals, most medical devices are approved based on similarities to already-approved devices, not specific clinical trial testing.

The streamlined system for devices has been blamed for a string of dangerous devices reaching US patients, including defective hip replacements and pelvic mesh.

In 2011, a panel of the nation’s top medical advisers recommended that the pathway be replaced because it does not actually assure safety and effectiveness for patients.

But the 42-year-old system persists, largely because of the power of the medical device lobby, which floods Washington with hundreds of lobbyists and millions of dollars.

