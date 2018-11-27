Judge defers action on request to unseal Assange charges

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A federal judge has deferred action on whether to unseal an apparent criminal complaint against Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.

Free-press advocates asked U.S. District Judge Leonie (LAY’-uh-nee) Brinkema on Tuesday to unseal the complaint after prosecutors in an unrelated case inadvertently mentioned charges against Assange.

Prosecutors oppose the motion. They argue the public has no right to know whether a person is charged until there’s an arrest. The government also emphasized that the mistaken reference to charges isn’t proof Assange is actually charged.

The Associated Press and other outlets have reported that Assange is indeed facing unspecified charges under seal.

Brinkema asked pointed questions of both sides and took the issue under advisement.

Assange has been staying in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London under a grant of asylum since 2012.