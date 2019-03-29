Nodding to ‘Big,’ ‘Shazam!’ brings the superhero down a size

NEW YORK (AP) — “Shazam!” is one of those movies with a perfect elevator pitch: “‘Big’ meets ‘Superman.'”

Penny Marshall’s classic 1988 comedy was an obvious touchstone for both its body-changing plot and its sweet sense of humor for “Shazam!” The DC Comics film is about a 14-year-old boy who can transform himself into an adult, spandex-clad superhero version of himself with a simple command.

“Shazam!” is the latest superhero movie to look further afield than comic-book mythology for inspiration.

Just as the Wolverine thriller “Logan” drew from Westerns like “Shane,” and “Black Panther” was built as a Bond-like spy movie, “Shazam!” has its DNA rooted in 1980s adventure-comedies like “Goonies” and “Gremlins.”

And critics say it works. Reviews for “Shazam!” are better than every recent DC film besides “Wonder Woman.”

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News

STORMTRACKER 19 WEATHER

La Crosse
48°
Winona
Decorah
46°
Whitehall
49°
Prairie Du Chien
50°
Tomah
Rochester
44°
Connect with WXOW
Facebook Twitter Instagram Envelope

Top Stories

Scroll to top
Skip to content