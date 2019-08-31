Too old for president? Health and fitness a better question

WASHINGTON (AP) — Science says age is a number, not a proxy for physical and mental fitness. But with three Democrats in their 70s vying to challenge the oldest first-term American president, age’s importance will be tested as never before.

Only a few years separate President Donald Trump, 73, from Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, 77, and former Vice President Joe Biden, 76. But as Trump mocks Biden for verbal missteps that he blames on age, both Sanders and Biden have conspicuously showcased their physical activity on the campaign trail.

A third top Democratic contender, 70-year-old Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, takes high-energy jogs around rallies.

It’s an effort to show the public what specialists know: The age on your driver’s license means less than how healthy you are and how well you function.