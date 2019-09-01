Sharks, tornadoes and taxes: Cape Cod’s had a tough summer

Cape Cod businesses are dealing with a challenging summer that’s included heightened shark fears, freak tornadoes and new taxes.

Local chamber of commerce data suggests lodging and beach visit numbers are down, one year after the famous tourist destination dealt with two shark attacks , including Massachusetts’ first fatal one in more than 80 years.

Colette Cummings, owner of Ducks in the Window toy shop, says tourist activity has been noticeably lighter but hasn’t yet hurt her bottom line.

And Gail Knell, co-owner of The Ebb Tide, says she’s looking forward to the fall season to recoup thousands of dollars her restaurant she lost during the tornadoes.

Wendy Northcross, the chamber’s CEO, says she expects August tourism numbers to rebound.

Local officials are also urging beachgoers to remain vigilant as last year’s fatal attack happened weeks after Labor Day.