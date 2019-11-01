ORINDA, Calif. (AP) — The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office says 4 people have been killed in the shooting in Orinda, California.
The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office says 4 people have been killed in the shooting in Orinda, California
STORMTRACKER 19 WEATHER
La Crosse
36°
Winona
36°
Decorah
34°
Whitehall
34°
Prairie Du Chien
35°
Tomah
35°
Rochester
33°
Temperatures making it feel like December not November
Turning the calendar… The sweet and sour holiday is over and we turn the page to November, although the weather conditions do not change. Well,