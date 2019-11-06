Rapper accused of choking, biting woman in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — A rapper is accused of choking and biting his girlfriend while in Atlanta.

News outlets report Osiris Williams, also known as YK Osiris, was arrested Monday on a felony charge of aggravated assault by strangulation. Fulton County police say the man is accused of attacking the woman at his 21st birthday party in September.

A police report says the woman confronted Williams about a photo of a towel-clad woman on his phone and he threatened to slap her. She told police Williams chased her up a flight of stairs and cornered her in a bathroom, where he then choked and bit her.

Jail records say the rapper was born in Jacksonville, Florida, but currently lives in Braselton, Georgia. He was recently featured on XXL Magazine’s list of up-and-coming rappers.