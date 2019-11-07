Marie Kondo’s doing what she can to make your kids tidy

NEW YORK (AP) — Not even Marie Kondo can follow all her rules for tidying all the time.

The decluttering guru from Japan says it’s only natural that busy people like herself let go of organizing at times. She was tight-lipped during a recent interview on exactly what she lets slide, besides leaving her house slippers in the middle of the floor occasionally.

But one thing’s for sure. When it comes to Kondo, the emphasis is on busy these days.

Kondo has amassed an empire by urging the world to decide if their belongings “spark joy.” She has expanded her reach again with a picture book, “Kiki & Jax: The Life-Changing Magic of Friendship.”

It’s the story of two friends, one a squirrel and the other an owl, who strengthen their bond through tidying.

Associated Press

