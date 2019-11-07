People of color make gains in mayoral race across the US

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — People of color made history across the U.S. by winning mayoral races and school board seats in places where their families were once ignored or prevented from voting.

From Arizona to Massachusetts, the gains highlight the ongoing demographic changes in the nation but also the growing political power of black, Latino and Native American voters ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

Ken Miyagishima, the son an internee at a World War II-era Japanese American internment camp, won is fourth term mayor in Las Cruces, New Mexico. He is now one of the longest-serving Asian Americans as head of a municipality in U.S. history.

In Tucson, Arizona, for example, voters elected Regina Romero, the daughter of farmworkers, as the city’s first Latina mayor in the city’s history.