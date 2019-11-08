Bale and Damon go into overdrive for ‘Ford v Ferrari’

NEW YORK (AP) — For the stars of the high-speed race film “Ford v Ferrari,” recreating the 1966 Le Mans race had some recognizable parallels to modern Hollywood.

The film stars Matt Damon as visionary automotive designer Carroll Shelby and Christian Bale plays maverick British racer Ken Miles, who teamed up to take on Ferrari. Their effort required a fair bit of sidestepping corporate mandates.

Damon says there’s always tension in the film business, and Bale agrees it’s a necessary component. Bale says it helps “create something wonderful.”

“Ford v Ferrari” is something of a rarity in modern filmmaking. It’s a $100 million action film that doesn’t have any underlying intellectual property to rely upon.

The film, in theaters on Nov. 15, is the first time Bale and Damon have teamed up on screen.