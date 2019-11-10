Rand Paul: Voter ‘anger’ played role in Kentucky gov’s race

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky says Matt Bevin’s recent election performance had more to do with voters’ displeasure toward Kentucky’s GOP governor than their attitudes about Republicans in general.

Paul, a Republican, said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet The Press” that there was “sort of a red wave in Kentucky” but teachers were unhappy and their “anger came out” Tuesday in the governor’s race. Republicans won the other five statewide races.

Bevin had a running feud with teachers who opposed his efforts to revamp the state’s underfunded public pension systems.

Bevin has refused to concede the governor’s race to Democrat Andy Beshear after results showed Bevin trailing by more than 5,000 votes out of more than 1.4 million counted. Bevin requested a recanvass, which is set for Nov. 14.

Associated Press

