Little Rock teachers union announces one-day strike over state’s decision to strip collective bargaining power

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Little Rock teachers union announces one-day strike over state’s decision to strip collective bargaining power.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News

STORMTRACKER 19 WEATHER

La Crosse
20°
Winona
19°
Decorah
18°
Whitehall
21°
Prairie Du Chien
21°
Tomah
Rochester
18°
Connect with WXOW
Facebook Twitter Instagram Envelope

Top Stories

Scroll to top
Skip to content