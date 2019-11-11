Utah death-row inmate whose double-murder case featured in book “Under the Banner of Heaven” has died of natural causes

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah death-row inmate whose double-murder case featured in book “Under the Banner of Heaven” has died of natural causes.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News

STORMTRACKER 19 WEATHER

La Crosse
23°
Winona
21°
Decorah
19°
Whitehall
18°
Prairie Du Chien
22°
Tomah
20°
Rochester
16°
Connect with WXOW
Facebook Twitter Instagram Envelope

Top Stories

Scroll to top
Skip to content