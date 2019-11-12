Beyond Netflix: Disney Plus joins the streaming fray

Disney is throwing its hat into streaming Tuesday with the debut of its Disney Plus service.

It is hoping the $7-a-month service, years in the making, will attract millions of subscribers with its mix of Marvel and Star Wars movies and shows, classic animated films and new series.

There’s a lot riding on the gamble, as traditional media companies seek to siphon the subscription revenue now going to Netflix and other streaming giants. WarnerMedia and NBCUniversal, along with Apple, are also seeking to challenge Netflix.

Disney should do well initially with an advertising blitz, low entry price and covetable library. The challenge will be keeping those subscribers in the long run.