Mississippi Democrat Espy to run again for US Senate in 2020

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Democrat Mike Espy announced Tuesday that he’s running again for U.S. Senate against Republican incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith, setting up a 2020 rematch of a race that churned up the state’s painful racial history.

Espy made the announcement Tuesday morning, telling supporters by email that he can do a better job than Hyde-Smith, and accusing her of hurting Mississippi’s progress and reputation.

A former congressman and Agriculture secretary, Espy lost last year’s special election for the last two years of retired Sen. Thad Cochran’s six-year term. Hyde-Smith became the first woman elected to Congress from Mississippi.

Their campaign was rocked by a video showing Hyde-Smith praising a supporter by saying she’d attend a “public hanging” if he invited her.