LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California utility agrees to pay $360M to reimburse taxpayers for deadly 2017-2018 wildfires, mudslide.
Southern California utility agrees to pay $360M to reimburse taxpayers for deadly 2017-2018 wildfires, mudslide
STORMTRACKER 19 WEATHER
La Crosse
Winona
Decorah
23°
Whitehall
Prairie Du Chien
Tomah
Rochester
Cold and snow today before some real improvements
The temperatures will try to show off improvements, but it will still be a chilly day. Strong winds out of the south will keep the