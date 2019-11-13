WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump says Turkey’s purchase of Russian air defense system creates ‘serious challenges’ but hopes they can be resolved.
Trump says Turkey’s purchase of Russian air defense system creates ‘serious challenges’ but hopes they can be resolved
STORMTRACKER 19 WEATHER
La Crosse
26°
Winona
27°
Decorah
23°
Whitehall
23°
Prairie Du Chien
24°
Tomah
22°
Rochester
26°
Cold and snow today before some real improvements
The temperatures will try to show off improvements, but it will still be a chilly day. Strong winds out of the south will keep the