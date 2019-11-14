WASHINGTON (AP) — AP source: 2nd US embassy official overheard President Trump’s call with Sondland about need for Ukraine investigations.
AP source: 2nd US embassy official overheard President Trump’s call with Sondland about need for Ukraine investigations
STORMTRACKER 19 WEATHER
La Crosse
29°
Winona
30°
Decorah
25°
Whitehall
28°
Prairie Du Chien
28°
Tomah
26°
Rochester
24°
Calming, drying and warming will take over our forecast
Good news… Early this morning you may have already noticed it feels “warmer”, well at least compared to the last few mornings. Temperatures range in