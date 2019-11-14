Virginia doctor accused of performing unnecessary surgeries

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia doctor is headed to court to face allegations that he performed unnecessary surgical procedures on his patients.

Dr. Javaid Perwaiz, of Chesapeake, is due Thursday in U.S. District Court in Norfolk for a detention hearing. He was charged last week with health care fraud and making false statements relating to health care matters.

Prosecutors allege that the 69-year-old Perwaiz performed unneeded procedures on some of his patients without their knowledge or consent, including hysterectomies and tubal ligations. His lawyer did not return calls seeking comment on the charges.

A spokeswoman for the FBI in Norfolk said the FBI is encouraging anyone who believes they may have been a victim to call the FBI or send a tip through its website.