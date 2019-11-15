New North Carolina congressional map that endangers reelection prospects for 2 Republicans approved by legislature

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — New North Carolina congressional map that endangers reelection prospects for 2 Republicans approved by legislature.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News

STORMTRACKER 19 WEATHER

La Crosse
41°
Winona
37°
Decorah
41°
Whitehall
39°
Prairie Du Chien
41°
Tomah
40°
Rochester
39°
Connect with WXOW
Facebook Twitter Instagram Envelope

Top Stories

Scroll to top
Skip to content