Houston mayor’s race: crime, flooding, Trump are all issues

HOUSTON (AP) — As Houston’s mayor seeks a second term, he’s hoping to use residents’ antipathy toward President Donald Trump to help him win.

While crime rates, allegations of City Hall corruption and flooding have been some of the issues discussed in the mayoral race, Trump has also become part of the mix.

That’s because Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner’s biggest challenger is Trump donor and political outsider Tony Buzbee. Turner needs 50% of the vote in Tuesday’s race to avoid a runoff.

Turner has highlighted Buzbee’s financial support of Trump and the similarities between the two as outsiders without political experience.

Buzbee has accused Turner of trying to distract voters from his record as mayor.

