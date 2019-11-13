MSNBC brings George Conway as analyst for Trump hearing

NEW YORK (AP) — MSNBC has George Conway, husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway and a prominent social media critic of President Donald Trump, as an analyst at the opening of the impeachment hearings.

Conway was identified as onscreen as a “conservative attorney.”

In the hour before the hearing started, Conway said he was horrified and appalled that few Republicans believe that Trump abused his power as president.

Meanwhile, Fox News Channel brought Kenneth Starr, the special prosecutor who made the case for President Bill Clinton’s impeachment, as an analyst prior to the hearing. Starr said making a charge of bribery against Trump is going to seem like a stretch for people on the street.

The hearing was being shown live on broadcast and cable news.

