DNR: 2018 gun deer hunt safest on record

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says this year’s gun deer season set a record for hunter safety.

Three hunters suffered non-fatal shooting injuries during the hunt that began Nov. 17 and ended Sunday. DNR conservation warden Jon King says that make it the state’s safest gun deer season ever. Prior to this year, the DNR considered 2014 the safest with four non-fatal shooting injuries.

The Journal Sentinel reports there hasn’t been a shooting fatality during a Wisconsin gun deer season since 2015, when there were three.

The agency hasn’t released a final tally of gun deer license sales, but 570,000 hunters were expected to participate this season.

___

Information from: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, http://www.jsonline.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News

STORMTRACKER 19 WEATHER

La Crosse
19°
Winona
19°
Decorah
41°
Whitehall
18°
Prairie Du Chien
20°
Tomah
18°
Rochester
12°
Cold & Breezy Tuesday Ahead!

Cold & Breezy Tuesday Ahead!

Otherwise, a cold and breezy Tuesday is in store!

Connect With WXOW
Facebook Twitter Instagram Envelope
Top Stories

The Latest: Sheriff: 88 killed, 203 still missing after fire

PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California sheriff says no additional remains were found Monday, but the wildfire’s death toll rose

Drone crashes through car window and hurts child in Eau Claire

It happened Saturday night. She said the operator was flying the drone in the parking lot of America’s Best Value

NASA spacecraft lands on Mars to dig deep

A NASA spacecraft has landed on Mars to explore the planet's interior.

Mueller: Ex-Trump campaign chair lied, broke plea agreement

Special counsel Robert Mueller is accusing former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort of lying to federal investigators in the Russia

Salvation Army still selling Christmas ornaments

Many La Crosse residents look forward to the Salvation Army's Christmas Boutique every year, but this year the shopping spot

Scroll to top
Skip to content