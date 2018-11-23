Man dies after he was trapped in corn bin in Barron County

TURTLE LAKE, Wis. (AP) — A man has died after he was pulled from a corn bin in Barron County this week.

Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says the man became trapped Wednesday afternoon in a corn bin south of Turtle Lake. Rescuers worked for more than an hour to free him. He was flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and pronounced dead later that night. His name has not yet been released.

The Chippewa Herald reports that the incident is under investigation.

___

Information from: The Chippewa Herald, http://www.chippewa.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News

STORMTRACKER 19 WEATHER

La Crosse
45°
Winona
43°
Decorah
41°
Whitehall
46°
Prairie Du Chien
44°
Tomah
45°
Rochester
40°
Rain Tonight, Drier Weekend Ahead!

Rain Tonight, Drier Weekend Ahead!

. There was not as much sunshine today as we have increasing clouds throughout the day, but the temperatures still

Connect With WXOW
Facebook Twitter Instagram Envelope
Top Stories

In era of online retail, Black Friday still lures a crowd

It would have been easy to turn on their computers at home over plates of leftover turkey and take

Cyber Monday shoppers will see more sites charging sales tax

Shoppers heading online to purchase holiday gifts will find they're being charged sales tax at websites where they weren't before.

House explosion in St. Paul injures at least 1; 8 displaced

House explosion in St. Paul injures at least 1; 8 displaced

Rain helps nearly extinguish deadly California wildfire

Officials in California say rain has helped nearly extinguish the nation's deadliest wildfire in the past century.

Salt stress: Road salt prices higher as winter looms

Budget-busting road salt prices are leaving municipal officials in the Snow Belt hoping for a mild winter.

Scroll to top
Skip to content