Task force wrapping up work on Madison’s tree canopy

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A task force that has been at work for a year will soon have recommendations for preserving, diversifying and expanding Madison’s tree canopy.

City Forester Marla Eddy tells the Wisconsin State Journal that a healthy canopy can improve aesthetics, remove air pollutants, lower home heating and cooling costs and raise property values.

The nine-member Urban Forestry Task Force has been reviewing the entire urban forest, including publicly and privately owned trees. It’s been looking at numerous ideas, such as requiring at least one tree be planted on new single-family lots and burying more overhead power lines.

Task force chairman Jeremy Kane says the group should have final recommendations for city committees and City Council consideration early next year.

___

Information from: Wisconsin State Journal, http://www.madison.com/wsj

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News

STORMTRACKER 19 WEATHER

La Crosse
39°
Winona
37°
Decorah
39°
Whitehall
Prairie Du Chien
40°
Tomah
42°
Rochester
38°
Soggy Second Half To Your Black Friday!

Soggy Second Half To Your Black Friday!

Prepare for a soggy second half to your Black Friday!

Connect With WXOW
Facebook Twitter Instagram Envelope
Top Stories

Salvation Army gears up for holiday bell ringing campaign

The annual bell ringing campaign funds over a third of Salvation Army's operations cost, crucial to their provided services.

Onalaska community celebrates Thanksgiving

Onalaska celebrated it's 8th annual community Thanksgiving dinner, held at the Armory.

Massive Southern California wildfire contained

Authorities have finally surrounded a Southern California wildfire that destroyed some 1,600 homes and other buildings and left three people

Trump issues Thanksgiving threat to close US-Mexico border

President Donald Trump is threatening to close the U.S. border with Mexico for an undisclosed period of time if his

Man dies in Barron Co. grain bin accident

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said Wednesday night that the man who had become stuck in a grain silo had

Scroll to top
Skip to content