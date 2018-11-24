Car crashes into Marquette University’s Al McGuire Center

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Marquette University women’s basketball game has been moved to a new arena after a car crashed into the university’s Al McGuire Center.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that nobody was injured in the early Saturday crash, but university officials are assessing damage to the building. The 2 p.m. game against the University of Illinois at Chicago has been moved to the Milwaukee Bucks arena.

A car lost control and hit the Al McGuire Center at about 2:30 a.m. A Marquette spokeswoman says the car went into the center and down to the floor.

The university says alcohol is believed to have been a factor. Marquette University police took into custody the driver, who isn’t affiliated with the university.

A car previously crashed into the entrance of the center in October 2017.

Information from: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

