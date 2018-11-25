Madison Bishop Morlino dies at 71 from apparent heart attack

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Diocese of Madison says Bishop Robert C. Morlino has died at age 71.

The diocese said in a statement that Morlino died Saturday night at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. Diocese spokesman Brent King says the bishop suffered an apparent heart attack while undergoing medical tests.

Morlino was installed the fourth bishop of Madison in August 2003. The Wisconsin State Journal reports he upheld conservative Catholic Church teachings often at odds with the diocese’s more liberal members.

Morlino also gained a national reputation for his strong opposition to abortion and same-sex unions.

A native of Scranton, Pennsylvania, Morlino became a priest in the Diocese of Kalamazoo in 1981. Pope John Paul II appointed him the Ninth Bishop of Helena in 1999.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Associated Press

