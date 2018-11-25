Midwest snowstorm expected to brush SE corner of Wisconsin

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A winter storm churning across the central Midwest is dumping snow on the southeastern corner of Wisconsin.

The National Weather Service in Sullivan says the storm had dumped an inch of snow in the Kenosha area by late Sunday afternoon. Up to 6 inches of snow could fall in far southeastern Wisconsin before the storm moves on Monday.

Roads already were becoming snow covered on the border between Wisconsin and Illinois. But the weather service says the storm is veering south and should avoid the Madison area.

Associated Press

