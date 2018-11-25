Republicans push to retain Klett as tourism secretary

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans are making an unusual push for Gov.-elect Tony Evers to retain the state tourism secretary.

Ten GOP members of the Assembly tourism committee sent Evers a letter urging him to keep Stephanie Klett in charge of the Department of Tourism. The letter says Klett helped grow tourism from a $14.8 billion industry in 2011 to more than $20.6 billion today.

Republican Gov. Scott Walker appointed Klett, former host of the “Discover Wisconsin” television show, as tourism secretary when he began his first term in 2011.

The letter warns Evers that he’ll face many tough decisions as governor but retaining Klett shouldn’t be one of them. Committee chairman Travis Tranel has started an online petition demanding Klett keep her job. Nearly 2,000 people had signed it as of Wednesday.