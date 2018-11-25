Republicans push to retain Klett as tourism secretary

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans are making an unusual push for Gov.-elect Tony Evers to retain the state tourism secretary.

Ten GOP members of the Assembly tourism committee sent Evers a letter urging him to keep Stephanie Klett in charge of the Department of Tourism. The letter says Klett helped grow tourism from a $14.8 billion industry in 2011 to more than $20.6 billion today.

Republican Gov. Scott Walker appointed Klett, former host of the “Discover Wisconsin” television show, as tourism secretary when he began his first term in 2011.

The letter warns Evers that he’ll face many tough decisions as governor but retaining Klett shouldn’t be one of them. Committee chairman Travis Tranel has started an online petition demanding Klett keep her job. Nearly 2,000 people had signed it as of Wednesday.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News

STORMTRACKER 19 WEATHER

La Crosse
31°
Winona
Decorah
41°
Whitehall
30°
Prairie Du Chien
31°
Tomah
29°
Rochester
25°
Cold Air Moves In

Cold Air Moves In

Snow today is going to stay south. We will have a dry start to the work week, but colder temperatures

Connect With WXOW
Facebook Twitter Instagram Envelope
Top Stories

24th annual Rotary Lights illuminated for the season

In 1995 area rotary clubs joined together to create an annual gift to the Coulee Region. Through the years, that

Dancing through “Wonderland” this weekend

Ballet dancing is heading "through the looking glass" at the Weber Center this weekend.

Black Friday rush shifts more toward mid-day at mall

Black Friday brought thousands out to brick and mortar stores like those at Valley View Mall, but there's a shifting

Retail Battle: Online vs In-Store Shopping

As customers plow through the busiest shopping weekend of the year, it raises the question: Where does brick and mortar

One more for the trophy case: Caledonia takes Class AA championship

After three quarters, the Caledonia Warriors had the lead in the state Class AA championship against Barnesville. What was

Scroll to top
Skip to content