GOP Senate leader: Nothing ruled out for lame duck session

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald says nothing has been ruled out for consideration during a lame duck legislative session next month.

But Fitzgerald said Monday that concerns raised by clerks about the implications of moving the 2020 presidential primary date has raised alarms. Fitzgerald also says moving the date from the April spring election to March would be complicated due to national Republican Party rules.

Outgoing Republican Gov. Scott Walker said earlier this month that he would be open to looking at moving the primary date. It is one of many things lawmakers are considering taking up before Democratic Gov.-elect Tony Evers takes office.

State Assembly and Senate Republicans were scheduled to meet privately Tuesday to discuss ideas for the lame duck session. Fitzgerald says he also plans to meet with Walker.

Associated Press

