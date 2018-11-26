Storm closes schools, leaves thousands without power

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A blizzard warning has come to an end for southeastern Wisconsin where a glancing blow from a central Midwestern storm dumped about nine inches of snow in some areas.

Dozens of schools in Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties canceled classes Monday because of the dangerous travel conditions. The snowstorm also left about 5,000 We Energies customers without power, with most of those outages in Pleasant Prairie.

While the far southeastern corner of the state was dealing with blowing and drifting snow, counties just to the north had no snow. But south of Wisconsin, up to a foot of snow was expected in Chicago, including wind gusts of up to 50 mph (80 kph). Hundreds of air travelers trying to make it home after Thanksgiving were dealing with canceled flights.

Associated Press

La Crosse
23°
Winona
21°
Decorah
41°
Whitehall
22°
Prairie Du Chien
24°
Tomah
23°
Rochester
14°
Prepare For A Much Colder Monday!

We'll stay out of the snow for today, but prepare for much colder Monday!

