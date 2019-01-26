Wisconsin parents design housing to accommodate disabilities

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (AP) — A group of parents in south-central Wisconsin is teaming up to build affordable housing for their adult children with disabilities.

The Mount Horeb group goes by the name of their proposed apartment complex, Home of Our Own, and functions under anti-poverty organization Southwestern Wisconsin Community Action Program.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that the parents of Home of Our Own have dreamed up an integrated community and 40-unit apartment complex in the small town of New Glarus. One-fourth of the apartments will be designed with special accommodations to meet the disability needs represented by the parents group. The rest will be offered for those in need of affordable, workforce housing.

The parents are looking to fundraise $500,000 to build the apartments, with the hope of opening the complex next year.

