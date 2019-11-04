Republican leader accuses Ag secretary of ‘bungling’ job

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican leader of the Wisconsin Senate is accusing the state agriculture secretary of not dealing with the dairy crisis.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald says Senate Republicans plan to reject the confirmation of Agriculture Secretary Brad Pfaff on Tuesday. That would force Pfaff out of the job he’s held since being appointed by Gov. Tony Evers in January.

Fitzgerald tells WTMJ-TV that Pfaff “is part of the problem” and “has bungled this job since day one.”

Pfaff and Evers did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday. But Evers has defended Pfaff, noting that he won unanimous, bipartisan support in a Senate committee. He also has the backing of a wide array of industry groups, including the Wisconsin Dairy Producers Association, the Wisconsin Cattlemen’s Association and the Wisconsin Corn Growers Association.