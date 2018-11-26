Covington, Towns lead Timberwolves past Cavs, 102-95

CLEVELAND (AP) — Robert Covington scored 24 points, Karl-Anthony Towns added 21 and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 102-95 on Monday night.

Minnesota is 6-2 since trading disgruntled star Jimmy Butler to Philadelphia two weeks ago and 10-11 overall. The latest win was its second in 10 road games this season.

Derrick Rose came off the bench to score 10 of his 12 points in the fourth quarter. Towns hit two baskets in the final two minutes, including a fadeaway jumper on the baseline, after Cleveland cut the lead to 91-86.

Cleveland beat Philadelphia and Houston last week for its first back-to-back wins of the season, but couldn’t make it three straight.

Kyle Korver scored 22 points, including six 3-pointers for Cleveland. Rodney Hood added 20 points while Tristan Thompson had 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Covington bounced back from a horrendous game Saturday against Chicago when he scored four points, was 1 of 18 from the field and 0 of 10 on 3-pointers. He was 8 of 12 from the field and hit 4 of 7 3-pointers Monday.

Towns turned in a highlight-worthy play in the second quarter. The 7-footer picked up an errant pass from Larry Nance Jr. near midcourt, drove around two defenders in the lane and scored on a thunderous dunk.

Andrew Wiggins scored 11 points after going 0 for 12 from the field and being held scoreless Saturday. Wiggins was 4 of 11 from the field.

The Timberwolves led 75-71 heading into the final period after the Cavaliers cut into a 12-point deficit. Rose hit three baskets and assisted on Covington’s 3-pointer, pushing the lead to 86-74 and prompting Cleveland coach Larry Drew to call timeout with 8:26 to play.

Cleveland rallied again and cut the lead to 88-84 with five minutes to play, but Rose scored in the lane and Towns hit his two big baskets.

Rose played 16 games with Cleveland last season, but battled injuries and was traded in February.

Minnesota led 69-57 midway through the third quarter. Cleveland finished with a spurt that included a 3-pointer by Cedi Osman and rookie Collin Sexton’s three-point play.

Tristan Thompson had 10 points in the first quarter, helping Cleveland take a 29-24 lead, but Minnesota took control late in the period on a run that carried over to the second.

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: Teague was the fifth player in double figures with 13 points. … Coach Tom Thibodeau was hit with a technical foul with 24 seconds left in the game. … Minnesota started 3 of 10 from the field and the first basket was Covington’s 18-foot bank shot.

Cavaliers: F David Nwaba was out with a sore right knee after starting the previous four games. Larry Nance, who tweaked his right ankle in the fourth quarter Saturday and had to come out of the game, started. … G George Hill (sprained right shoulder) has begun contact drills during on-court workouts.

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: Host San Antonio on Wednesday.

Cavaliers: At Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

