Sixers keep Embiid home from 3-game trip to rest left knee

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers have decided to rest All-Star center Joel Embiid during their three-game trip for precaution with the playoffs approaching.

Coach Brett Brown said before the Sixers played at Minnesota on Saturday that Embiid stayed home as part of the team’s plan for “load management” on the left knee that has hampered the 7-footer at times this season.

The 25-year-old Embiid is second in the NBA in rebounding (13.7 per game) and fourth in scoring (27.5 per game).

Embiid, coming off a 39-point, 13-rebound, six-assist performance against Brooklyn on Thursday, has played in 62 games. That’s one short of his career high. After the Sixers visit Dallas and Atlanta next week, they’ll have four games remaining in the regular season.

